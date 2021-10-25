Creamline 1's Jaron Requinton celebrates during their men's Pool A match against EVI Construction in the BVR on Tour first leg Sunday in Santa Ana, Cagayan. BVR PHOTO

Ranran Abdilla and Jaron Requinton of Creamline 1 went perfect in four Pool A matches after defeating KR Guzman and Jeremiah Barrica of EVI Construction, 21-18, 21-14, Sunday in the BVR on Tour first leg in Santa Ana, Cagayan.

Abdilla and Requinton also had a strong finish in their first match of the day, sweeping Joven Camaganakan and Rhenze Hu of DeliRush 2, 21-18, 21-5.

Guzman and Barrica failed to follow up their 21-18, 21-14 conquest of Creamline 3's Pemie Bagalay and Jeffer Guerrero to finish second in Pool A at 3-1, enough to join the Cool Smashers in Monday's semifinals.

Despite the loss -- the first after three consecutive wins -- EVI has already claimed a spot in the semis.

Creamline 2's Jude Garcia and Krung Arbasto dodged an upset bid from Tuguegarao's James Pecaña and AJ Pareja, 21-18, 20-22, 15-12, to become the Pool B winners at 5-0.

PLDT's Efraem Dimaculangan and Rancel Varga topped Army-FSD Makati 1's Randy Fallorina and Jason Uy, 21-17, 21-11, to finish second behind Creamline 2 in Pool B at 4-1.

Falling short of making it to the semifinals, Negros Occidental Beach Volleyball Club's Deanne Neil De Pedro and Ehljay Ronquillo ended their Pool B stint with a two-match winning streak after finishing off DeliRush 1's Evan Laraya and Julius Sioson, 21-9, 21-16.

Creamline 3 settled for third in Pool A, with Bagalay and Guerrero downing Army-FSD Makati 2's Joel Villonson and Josh Barrica, 21-17, 30-28, for their second win in four matches.