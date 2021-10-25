PBA: MVP displeased with officiating in Finals Game 3

TNT team owner Manny V. Pangilinan. File photo

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT team owner Manny V. Pangilinan was not impressed with the officiating in Game 3 of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup finals between his Tropang GIGA and the Magnolia Hotshots.

TNT entered the game with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, but the Hotshots pulled one back after holding on for a 106-98 triumph.

After the game, Pangilinan made his feelings known on his Twitter account, posting: "Worst officiating by far tonight I've seen."

Worst officiating by far tonight I’ve seen. — Manny V. Pangilinan (@iamMVP) October 24, 2021

TNT starting forward Troy Rosario was called for two quick fouls in the first quarter that limited him to just two minutes and 26 seconds of action.

TNT fans were also up in arms about what they felt was a phantom call on guard Brian Heruela, who was called for a foul on Paul Lee in the second quarter.

the closest foul of the century! pic.twitter.com/07KbnDBqMT — Angelo Gamboa (@vlicoach14) October 24, 2021

The Tropang GIGA were eventually whistled for 31 fouls in the game, with center Poy Erram fouling out late in the fourth quarter. They sent the Hotshots to the line 29 times, and Magnolia converted 27 of their free throws.

The physical contest also saw Magnolia's Jackson Corpuz ejected with three minutes left in the third quarter after a flagrant foul on Rosario. Corpuz had already incurred a technical foul earlier in the game.

Rosario had to leave the game as well after injuring his left pinky finger.