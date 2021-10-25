Creamline 1's Bernadeth Pons digs the ball as Sisi Rondina looks on during their BVR on Tour women's championship match against Good Health-CDO Monday in Santa Ana, Cagayan. BVR PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines -- After 785 days, Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons are now champions in the BVR on Tour circuit.

Representing Creamline 1, Rondina and Pons remained untouchable, pulling off a dominant 21-10, 21-16 victory over Good Health-CDO's Babylove Barbon and Gen Eslapor to capture the first leg championship, Monday in Santa Ana, Cagayan.

The Cool Smashers went unbeaten in six matches and have not yielded a set in the bubble.

For Rondina, this is her fourth BVR gold, and second with longtime partner Pons. They also emerged victorious in the Lianga, Surigao del Sur leg in Sept. 1, 2019 before the tour went into a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second and final leg is set on Thursday at the same Santa Ana venue, where Rondina and Pons hope to deliver anew. This tournament is part of their preparation for next month's Asian Seniors Beach Volleyball Championship.

"Kailangan maging focused kami sa mga goals namin," said Rondina after the awards ceremony.

It was a golden double for Creamline, as Krung Arbasto and Jude Garcia outlasted PLDT's Rancel Varga and Efraem Dimaculangan, 21-19, 19-21, 15-12, in a back and forth men's final to win the crown.

Arbasto, who won his second BVR gold, took over as the Cool Smashers pulled away from a 12-12 stalemate in the deciding set to prevail in the intense match.

Creamline 2, which also won over PLDT in pool play, went undefeated in the first leg bubble at 7-0.

Garcia, who finally nailed his first BVR championship, put his team at 20-19 before the Cool Smashers clinched the opening set after Varga's hit went out.

PLDT regrouped just in time after squandering a 15-10 lead, with Dimaculangan nailing a kill to force a decider.

Rondina and Pons stamped their class in a 21-8, 21-8 win over Biogenic's Heather Guino-o and Roma Joy Doromal to force a championship showdown with Barbon and Eslapor, who rallied from a set down to fashion out a 16-21, 21-17, 15-9 victory over Creamline 2's Dij Rodriguez and Dzi Gervacio in the other half of the semifinals.

Gervacio and Rodriguez settled for the bronze following a 21-18, 21-14 decision over Guino-o and Doromal.

Arbasto and Garcia overcame EVI Construction's KR Guzman and Doy Barrica, 21-13, 21-14, to arrange a finals duel with Varga and Dimaculangan, who tripped Creamline 1’s Ranran Abdilla and Jaron Requinton, 22-20, 21-15, in the other semis pairing.

Abdilla and Requinton achieved a podium finish following a 21-13, 21-17 romp of Guzman and Barrica.