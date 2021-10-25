Beijing marathon postponed amid COVID resurgence

People walk in the Central Business District (CBD) on a hazy morning in Beijing, China, October 25, 2021. Thomas Peter, Reuters

China has decided to postpone the Oct. 31 Beijing marathon amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections at home, as the capital tightens its anti-epidemic measures, state-run media reported Monday.

Around 100 days before the Beijing Winter Olympics start in February, the government under President Xi Jinping is restricting the movements of Chinese citizens and carrying out virus tests on those who live in high-risk areas.

In China, the increase in new infections with the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease apparently peaked in February 2020 on the back of the government's radical "zero corona" policy.

But the virus has recently begun raging again in China, with the Delta variant, first identified in India, spreading after a major seven-day national holiday earlier this month.

In Beijing, the majority of infections were people aged over 55 and they were all directly or indirectly related to travel to Inner Mongolia in northern China, the Global Times, a tabloid of the ruling Communist Party, reported.