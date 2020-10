MANILA, Philippines -- A PBA player has tested positive for COVID-19, the PBA announced in a hastily-called press conference on Sunday morning.

The player from Blackwater Elite has been transferred to the Athletes' Village in New Clark City, where he will be isolated in accordance with the league's protocols.

The entire Blackwater team is also being isolated.

Because of the development, the game between Blackwater and Rain or Shine this afternoon has been cancelled.

More details to follow.