PBA: Magnolia tops Ginebra, as league plays on amid reported COVID-19 case

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 25 2020 09:07 PM

Jackson Corpuz scored 20 points, and Magnolia stifled Barangay Ginebra in a 102-92 win in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Sunday at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The Magnolia-Ginebra game turned out to be the only one played on the day after a COVID-19 case forced the league to postpone the Blackwater-Rain Or Shine curtain-raiser. 

A Blackwater player had been quarantined after testing positive in an RT-PCR test, but later yielded a negative result in an antigen test, the PBA said Sunday night.

