PBA: Completion of requirements paved way for Abueva's reinstatement

MANILA - Phoenix Super LPG will welcome Calvin Abueva back on Monday night, when they play the NLEX Road Warriors in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

This, after the league lifted its indefinite ban against "The Beast," which started in June of last year.

According to PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial, they came to the decision after Abueva completed all of the requirements that they put together for him.

"On Friday, may nagsabi na sa amin na complete na ang kanyang requirement," said Marcial in a brief press conference on Sunday night. "By Friday evening na naglalaro ang Phoenix, may dumating sa akin."

"Doon na-formalize na complete na ang requirements (ni Abueva)," he added.

Marcial has never specified what those requirements were, but Abueva previously said that he took a drug test, underwent counseling, and did community outreach programs.

"The Beast" also virtually attended a seminar organized by the Games and Amusements Board on the conduct of a professional athlete, which paved the way for the agency to reinstate his license.

Marcial held a meeting with Phoenix Super LPG team manager Paolo Bugia, coach Topex Robinson, and Abueva on Saturday morning to inform them of their decision.

"Sinabi ko na-complete mo ang requirement namin, na-evaluate ka namin, so paglalaruin ka na namin sa Monday," said Marcial.

Nonetheless, Marcial warned Abueva that he will be under the microscope once he starts playing, and will risk fines and sanctions for on- and off-court misdemeanors.

Abueva, 32, was suspended following a series of on-court encounters, including an argument with the girlfriend of then-Blackwater rookie Ray Parks, and a scuffle with former TNT import Terrence Jones.