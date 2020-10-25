PBA: Blackwater player negative in antigen test

Players go through the entry protocol at the Quest Hotel. File photo. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Blackwater player who was quarantined after returning a positive result from an RT-PCR test has yielded a negative result from an antigen test, the PBA said Sunday evening.

The player was extracted from the league's bubble in Clark, Pampanga on Sunday morning and transferred to the Athletes' Village in New Clark City, a quarantine facility. There, he was subsequently tested both via antigen and RT-PCR.

PBA Deputy Commissioner Eric Castro said in a press conference on Sunday night that the player has produced a negative result on the antigen test.

"We will wait for the result, tomorrow, of his RT-PCR (test)," he added.

The situation is similar to that of the referee who was tagged as a positive case last Wednesday and transferred to the quarantine facility as well.

After producing a positive result from an RT-PCR test, the referee then tested negative both in an antigen and a second RT-PCR test.

"It's very similar, and we're hoping to get the same results," Castro said.

Blackwater's game against Rain or Shine, scheduled for Sunday night, has been postponed. All of the players' close contacts are also in isolation, including the TNT Tropang Giga -- the team that Blackwater played last Thursday.

Meanwhile, all of the personnel who had close contact with the referee, including his fellow game officials, have produced negative results from RT-PCR tests that were done last Thursday. They also returned negative results from an antigen test done earlier today.

Four of those referees will work the Manila Clasico game between Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia on Sunday evening.