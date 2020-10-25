PBA: Amid positive COVID-19 test, Blackwater 'staying calm'

Blackwater coach Nash Racela. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Blackwater Elite are staying on an even keel after one of their players tested positive for COVID-19, according to head coach Nash Racela on Sunday.

The player has already been brought to a quarantine facility, the Athletes' Village in New Clark City. He will undergo both antigen and RT-PCR testing today to confirm the initial positive test.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team are now in isolation, and their game against Rain or Shine this afternoon at the AUF Gym in Angeles City has been postponed.

"(I) was really thinking of not playing today kung tinuloy ang game. (We) wouldn't want to put Rain or Shine at risk din," Racela told ABS-CBN News.

"(We're) thankful that the PBA cancelled our game," he added.

The team is now waiting to undergo another round of testing.

"Our approach right now is day to day," said Racela. "(We're) still staying calm and looking for the positives."

The Elite's most recent opponent, TNT Tropang Giga, is also in isolation. TNT routed Blackwater, 109-96, in their game last Thursday.

Blackwater currently has a 2-3 win-loss record in the PBA Philippine Cup, which is being held in a "bubble" in Clark, Pampanga.