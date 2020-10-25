Gilas to play November window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Bahrain

MANILA - The Philippine national men's basketball team will play its upcoming games of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain.

FIBA announced Sunday that Manama will host the "bubble" for games in Groups A and D.

Aside from the Philippines, included in Group A are South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand. Group D teams are Bahrain, Iraq, Lebanon, and India.

Last February, the Philippines routed Indonesia, 100-70, in its only qualifying game so far.

The exact schedule of the November games will be announced at a later date.

The decision to play the November 2020 and February 2021 qualifying windows in bubbles was made last September, after taking into consideration the health and safety of players, coaches, and officials, and following a recommendation from the Medical and Competitions Commissions.

Aside from Manama, Doha and Amman were also chosen as host cities.

The most important criteria in choosing the hosts were health and travel guarantees and compliance with FIBA health protocols, including testing and controlled entry into a secure environment.

Doha, Qatar will be hosting games in Groups B and E. Group B teams include China, Japan, Chinese Taipei, and Malaysia. Group E teams include Qatar, Iran, Syria, and Saudi Arabia.

Amman, Jordan will serve as the site for Window 2 games in Group F. The teams in Group C include Jordan, Kazakhstan, Palestine, and Sri Lanka.

FIBA will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Asia on a daily basis and communicate further updates regarding FIBA Competitions when necessary.