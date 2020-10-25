Former boxer turned Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko contracts Covid-19

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2020, Kiev's Mayor, former boxing heavyweight World champion, Vitali Klitschko, speaks to the media in front of new ambulances parked in the center of the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. Sergei Supinsky, AFP.

KIEV, Ukraine -- Former boxing champion and Mayor of Ukraine's capital Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, said on Saturday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The news came a day ahead of local elections in which Klitschko is expected to be re-elected.

“Coronavirus hit me at a most inconvenient moment. Tested positive today," he wrote on social media.

Klitschko described the news as "upsetting", adding "feel good but need to self-isolate".

Klitschko is a former world heavyweight champion, as is his younger brother Wladimir Klitschko. He has served as mayor of Kiev since 2014.

The ex-Soviet Ukraine is due to elect mayors and local councils on October 25, with no poll in the Russia-annexed Crimean peninsula or regions in the east of the country controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

Latest opinion polls put Klitschko far ahead of his rivals.

Ukraine has reported more than 337,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 6,200 fatalities.

© Agence France-Presse