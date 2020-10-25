Former boxer turned Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko contracts Covid-19

KIEV, Ukraine -- Former boxing champion and Mayor of Ukraine's capital Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, said on Saturday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The news came a day ahead of local elections in which Klitschko is expected to be re-elected.
“Coronavirus hit me at a most inconvenient moment. Tested positive today," he wrote on social media.
Klitschko described the news as "upsetting", adding "feel good but need to self-isolate".
Klitschko is a former world heavyweight champion, as is his younger brother Wladimir Klitschko. He has served as mayor of Kiev since 2014.
The ex-Soviet Ukraine is due to elect mayors and local councils on October 25, with no poll in the Russia-annexed Crimean peninsula or regions in the east of the country controlled by Russian-backed separatists.
Latest opinion polls put Klitschko far ahead of his rivals.
Ukraine has reported more than 337,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 6,200 fatalities.
© Agence France-Presse