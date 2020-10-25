Female athletes to encourage active lifestyle for women in new PSC series

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission will tap the help of Filipina athletes in encouraging women and girls to move forward, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in their lives.

The PSC will host a weekly web series called "Rise Up! Shape Up!", starting October 28, at 10:30 a.m.

The agency is presenting "Rise Up! Shape Up!" as a campaign to motivate women and girls to integrate simple movements and workouts into their day-to-day living.

"We encourage our women and girls to rise above the situation while shaping up an active lifestyle adaptive to the so-called New Normal," says PSC Chairman William Ramirez.

Despite the easing of restrictions in the country, the world is still in the middle of a pandemic that has severely impacted people's lives. For the PSC, they hope that this campaign will help women cope with the global health crisis through a healthy mind and body that they can gain through movement and sports.

"Even the simplest physical activities such as walking can help people combat fear and the feelings of unproductivity and stagnancy that result from it," said Ramirez.

He acknowledges that the fear associated with the coronavirus has somehow immobilized people mentally, physically and socially, but notes that there are still simple and safe ways to get up and move around.

These will be explained in the "Rise Up! Shape Up!" campaign, where female athletes will share their practical tips in helping manage their responsibilities and promote active living despite the current pandemic.

The premier episode will center on the topic of "Mindful Lifestyle for Women," where participants will learn about restoring calm and balance in a time of crisis.

It will be headlined by Asian Games gold medalist and equestrienne Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski, and renowned volleyball player and Philippine nationals team member Alyssa Valdez as they recount the pandemic's impact on their active lifestyle and inspire women to keep fit.

Dr. Marissa Guinto, a sports psychologist and the research director of the College of Human Kinetics of UP Diliman, will also discuss physical activity and mental wellness.

It will be followed by a discussion on mindful movement by Eileen Tupaz, Co-Founder of White Space Mind and Body Wellness Studio, yoga and meditation teacher trainer (E-RYT500), Reiki Third Degree Teacher, and certified Eating Psychology Coach.

For more information on the Rise Up, Shape Up campaign, visit its official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/riseupshapeup.