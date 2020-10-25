3x3: 'Toughest' team in President's Cup to be rewarded

MANILA, Philippines -- The "toughest team" in the on-going 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup will be rewarded with a gym membership, after the league gained a fan in Gold's Gym Chief Executive Officer Mylene Dayrit.

After watching the first two legs of the conference, Dayrit has decided to back the league. The UFC Gym is now set to reward the "Toughest Team of the Conference" with a one-year membership in the state-of-the-art gym.

The criteria to being the "Toughest Team of the Conference" is how a squad performs and shows calm amid the physicality.

"I saw the physicality of the games and we think that there are future MMA fighters in this league," Dayrit said in jest.

"Kidding aside, 3x3 basketball is like the MMA of basketball. We want to help in training them after they get out of the 'Calambubble' and teach them the discipline of martial arts," she added.

The winner of the "Toughest Team" award will be announced during the Grand Finals on Saturday, October 30.