The TNT Triple Giga celebrate their latest triumph in PBA 3x3. PBA images.

MANILA — TNT Triple Giga reasserted its mastery of the half-court scene.

The Almond Vosotros-starred squad toppled Terrafirma Dyip, 21-11, on Tuesday’s PBA 3x3 Season 3 Second Conference Leg 2 at the AyalaMalls Circuit in Makati.

Coming in for the injured Matt Salem, Gryan Mendoza poured in eight points in the final that saw them impose their presence against the Dyip to win the Php 100,000 prize and repeat their Leg 1 victory just a week ago.

“Kapag nag-start na ang conference, naka-focus na ako agad sa game namin, hindi ko inaalis yun whatever, kung reserve man ako (o hindi),” said Mendoza following their five-game sweep en route to the title round.

They went victorious against Pioneer in the semifinals, 20-19, and against the San Miguel Beermen in the quarterfinals, 21-15.

Meanwhile, the Dyip brought home Php 50,000 to mirror their runner-up finish in Leg 4 of Season 1 Third Conference. They defeated Blackwater in the semis, 21-16, and the CAVITEX Braves in the quarters, 20-19.

In the battle for third, Pioneer Elastoseal defeated Blackwater, 22-18, to bring home the Php 30,000 prize.

Pioneer triumphed over MCFASolver in the quarters, 21-18, while the Smooth Razor ousted the Meralco Bolts, 18-16.

The scores:

Third place

Pioneer (22) – Baltazar 8, Morido 6, Mocon 5, Villamor 3.

Blackwater (18) – Comboy 4, Bayla 4, Deles 3, Publico 2.

Finals

TNT (21) – Mendoza 8, Exciminiano 5, Vosotros 4, Saldua 4.

Terrafirma (11) – Rios 4, Duremdes 3, Alanes 2, Francisco 2.