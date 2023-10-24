Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The PLDT High Speed Hitters face little resistance against the Farm Fresh Foxies to book their second consecutive victory in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference Tuesday.

The High Speed Hitters needed only 70 minutes to dispose the young Farm Fresh, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City to improve their record at 2-1.

Eleven players from PLDT registered a point in the game with Savannah Davison leading the charge with 18 points on 13 attacks, three aces, and two blocks.

“I couldn't have done it without them. Working together with the team just makes it so much easier for me and I'm just glad that I have them behind me on the court supporting me, and I'm just glad that everything worked together so easily,” Davison said.

Davison was on fire to start the third set, showcasing her arsenal for a 7-2 early separation of PLDT. But the Foxies tried to rally back as they cut their deficit to 10-13 after an ace by setter Louie Romero.

Davison quickly restored order with a tip and a block for a 15-10 cushion. Trisha Tubu and Alyssa Bertolano kept Farm Fresh within the game as they alternately delivered answers to PLDT’s onslaught.

But an ace by Mika Reyes before Dell Palomata denied an attack from the Foxies made a 21-16 lead. Fresh from the bench, Michelle Morente also made her presence felt to widen the High Speed Hitters’ gap to 23-17 and never look back.

Kate Santiago and Tubu scored in double digits with 11 and 10 points, respectively, as Farm Fresh dropped their third game in as many outings.