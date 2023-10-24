PVL: F2 barges into win column after routing Nxled

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers claimed their first win in the second 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference after making short work of newbies Nxled Chameleon, Tuesday.

The Cargo Movers needed only three sets to drub the Chameleons, 25-20, 25-14, 25-16, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City to enter the winning column with a 1-1 slate.

Meanwhile, Nxled could not carry the momentum they gained in their opening win as they slid to a 1-1 card.

Ivy Lacsina starred anew in F2’s game with 19 big points on 15 attacks and four blocks while Jolina dela Cruz and Majoy Baron contributed 21 combined points.

“Happy kami kasi nanalo kami but again we still have a lot of things to work on and we cannot be complacent. Just have to work more. This is a good boost for our team but then again, this is not the end we have a lot more games pa,” head coach Regine Diego said.

Nxled started the third frame strong as Lycha Ebon unleashed several spikes for a 5-2 gap. They appeared to have maintained a distance against Cargo Movers as Camille Victoria scored an ace, 10-7.

But F2 answered with a fiery 10-1 bomb to overtake the Chameleons as Majoy Baron unraveled four blocks in that run alone,17-11.

Up 22-15, Lacsina hammered a sharp crosscourt spike before Kim Fajardo tallied back-to-back aces for a 24-15 gap.

An outside hit by F2 would hamper their impending win momentarily but a service error by Nxled gave the yellow shirts their win no. 1

Ebon spearheaded the Chameleons with 11 points but she was the only one scored in double digits in their team. Jho Maraguinot was contained to just seven markers in the entire match.