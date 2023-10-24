PVL: Alyssa Valdez humbled to play in Batangas anew

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – For Alyssa Valdez, it was as if she never left home.

It was an emotional game for Valdez when the Creamline Cool Smashers squared off against Cignal HD Spikers as she and her team played in her hometown Batangas last Saturday.

Playing in limited minutes, Valdez finished the match with three points – seeing action only in just the second frame. But the Cool Smashers went home with a straight sets victory over the HD Spikers for their second win in the PVL All-Filipino Conference.

The volleyball star admitted that it was an extra push for her to win the match at the Batangas City Sports Centre to mark her return to where she started her journey in the sport.

“We're very happy to be back here and it's just so nice to seal it with a win din kasi syempre iba pa rin yung nananalo ka sa hometown mo. Extra motivation din for me, most especially, na nakapaglaro din ulit sa harap nila,” Valdez said.

“It humbles me every time I go back here talaga. Maalala mo kung saan ka nagsimula so it's nice to bring back all those memories to start off the season.”

She was also happy to play in front of her family, who seldom watches her games in Manila due to their work commitments.

Luckily, Valdez had her time inside the court, albeit momentarily, to delight her clan, especially her parents.

“It's been a while since they watched nga the games kasi syempre may mga work din sila. I'm just very glad na kahit papaano binigyan tayo ng pagkakataon ng coaches to play in today's game,” she continued.

“But I'm just very happy, kahit 'di naman ako maglaro, kasi yung family ko naman they support me and they support the team especially so very, very happy and extra power and energy (for me) na nandito rin sila.”

Valdez began her volleyball career in Batangas before she went to UST High School and Ateneo de Manila University in college.

