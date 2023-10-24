PVL: Akari hands Chery Tiggo its first loss

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Akari Chargers dealt Chery Tiggo their first loss in the second 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference behind Dindin Manabat and Faith Nisperos.

Manabat and Nisperos pulled their acts together to lead Akari in a bounce back win over the Crossovers, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo, Tuesday.

Manabat tallied a game-high 21 points, including four kill blocks, while Nisperos contributed 17 points and 14 excellent receptions to improve their record at 2-1.

Meanwhile, Chery Tiggo shared the same slate as their two-game winning run saw its end.

“They are one of the strongest teams here. They have good spikers, good setters also, but I think our strategy was really good today and of course, the strategy is nothing without the guys performing well and our team, they did their job and I’m really proud of them,” head coach Jorge de Brito said.

The Crossovers had a fairly good start in the fourth set as Ces Robles hammered a barrage of attacks for a 6-2 lead.

However, Akari quickly regained the upperhand as Erika Raagas’ service ace sparked a 7-1 run for a 9-7 reversal.

Chery Tiggo, then, suffered in a maze of errors that allowed the Chargers to hold an 18-13 separation. But they threatened to comeback after Shaya Adorador’s off-the-block kill followed by a spike of EJ Laure to trim their deficit to three, 19-22.

Manabat would take the matter into her own hands as she nailed two consecutive kills for Akari to put them at match point, 24-20.

Eya Laure top scored for Chery Tiggo with 17 points while her elder sister EJ had 14 points. Off the bench, Robles added 12 points to her name.