MANILA – Current F2 Logistics’ leading scorer Ivy Lacsina revealed that she is not comfortable in her latest position as the opposite spiker of the Cargo Movers.

This, despite putting up monster numbers in their first two outings in the second All-Filipino Conference this year, including 19 points in their three-setter win over the Nxled Chameleons on Tuesday at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

But despite being uncomfortable in her current position, Lacsina says she has learned to embrace it since it is what F2 needs as of the moment.

The lanky spiker out of National University is replacing the position of Kianna Dy, who is still nursing a knee injury.

“Aminin ko po sa inyo, hindi ko po gusto yung opposite. Pero syempre sino po ba ako para pumili ng posisyon? So kung ano yung bigay sa akin, kailangan ko siya iembrace kasi yun yung kailangan ng team,” she said.

Lacsina has been filling Dy’s shoes well, as she averaged 22.5 points per game. Besides, she is willing to work more to improve her performance in the utility position.

“Siguro lagi pong meron sa aking room for improvement. Hindi po ako nasasatisfy sa ginagawa ko so every game po nag-iisip po ako kung anong di ko nagawa last game na malaki pong magiging tulong sa team namin,” the athlete continued.

Meanwhile, head coach Regine Diego shared that the team knows that Lacsina does not like playing opposite hitter, which is why they are grateful that she accepts the challenge.

Diego said that at the end of the day, volleyball is a team sport so adjustment is necessary. And their gamble appeared to be paying off with Lacsina leading the Cargo Movers, so far.

“Syempre mas importante yung team kesa sa individual and that's what I like about Ivy. Ivy accepted the challenge and also siya yung nagbigay ng mas malaking value ngayon sa sarili niya. Ngayon kahit saan mo ilagay si Ivy, kaya niya and I don't think there's a lot of players who can do that,” Diego said.

The coach also added that Lacsina mastering different positions inside the court will help improve Philippine volleyball as it will encourage other players to be versatile too.

Lacsina played as the middle blocker of the team in the previous conferences of the PVL.



