PBA: Robert Bolick ‘in talks’ to reunite with Northport

Will Robert Bolick return to NorthPort? PBA Images.

MANILA — After the abrupt end of his stint in Japan, Robert Bolick is expected to return to the PBA.

The 6-foot-1, former San Beda Red Lions star is currently “in talks” with Northport Batang Pier for a new contract and a possible comeback, head coach Bonnie Tan told ABS-CBN News in a message.

Bolick left the Batang Pier last May after he opted to not renew his contract and instead signed with the Fukushima Firebonds, a second-division team in the Japan B.League.

Bolick’s deal with the Firebonds was terminated after the two sides agreed to do so, the team announced last October 19.

“We have announced the termination of the contract of Robert Bolick. Bolick was the first player to be announced to sign this season's squad and the club has high hopes for him," Fukushima president and CEO Hajime Nishida said in a statement

A possible return with the squad will allow him to lace his kicks once again in the PBA with familiar names like Arvin Tolentino, Joshua Munzon, and Paolo Taha, while also welcoming Northport’s rookies and fellow NCAA stars Fran Yu, Brent Paraiso, and Cade Flores.