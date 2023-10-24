New league shines spotlight on veteran players, ex-pros

Sinag Liga Asya Lakas Kwarenta executives Leo Isaac and Rodney Santos. Handout.

MANILA -- A new league is giving an opportunity for players aged 40 years and older -- the Sinag Liga Asya Lakas Kwarenta.

The tournament, which attracted 16 teams, opened on Saturday at the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig City. Organizers say that this early, more teams have already expressed their interest to join the league.

"The players are happy. Magugulat kayo. And ngayon pa lang, madami pang gusto sumali. Hindi lang namin ma-accommodate because we want to finish before Christmas," said Leo Isaac during Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

According to the former PBA star, each team is allowed to field one ex-pro, provided that he has been inactive for at least five years.

Another former PBA player in Rodney Santos serves as league commissioner. He explained that the 16 teams are divided into two groups that will play a single round-robin elims leading to the quarterfinals, best-of-three semis and best-of-three finals.

"The players, including executives, are very excited because the games are televised on Aliw TV (formerly Studio 23) and are shown on Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. Masaya sila ma-TV," he said.

Among the ex-pros seeing action are Wynne Arboleda, now 46, Egay Billones, now 47, and Gilbert Malabanan, now 44.

"Egay Billones scored 46 points the other night and Gilbert Malabanan had a triple-double. Exciting talaga," noted Isaac.

Among the teams competing in the tournament are Binan, Malolos, San Pedro, Manila, Las Pinas, Quezon City and Pampanga. They intend to conclude the inaugural conference before Christmas and hold three conferences starting next year.

Games are being played Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 6 p.m.