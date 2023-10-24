NCAA: Valdez’s game-winner powers LPU over JRU

MANILA — Lyceum of the Philippines University finally snapped its three-game losing streak.

The Pirates defeated Jose Rizal University in overtime, 99-96, at the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan Cty.

Vince Cunanan hit 20 points, nine assists -- one of which was the game-winning dime -- four rebounds, two steals, and a block.

Enoch Valdez served as the Intramuros-based squad’s hero after he scored 14 markers which included the three-pointer that served as the game-winner, and this was alongside eight assists, four rebounds, and four steals. Patrick Montano and Shawn Umali also provided sparks after finishing with 14 and 13, respectively.

Down by one with only under a minute left in the extension, Valdez hit a huge triple off an assist by Cunanan to overtake the Heavy Bombers, 98-96, with 29.5 left in the game.

The Louie Gonzales-led squad failed to capitalize on their next play as Joshua Guiab faltered the ball, resulting in them losing their possession and then fouling Valdez to send him to the free throw line.

The NLEX Road Warriors’ rookie split his trip to the charity stripe, leaving the door open for JRU to get a shot to tie the game, but Agem Miranda’s attempt from way beyond the arc completely missed the rim.

Miranda had the opportunity to trim the lead yet again after he was fouled in the next play, but he again failed to convert on his opportunities, resulting in them not being able to duplicate their double OT win over LPU just a week ago.

Guiab top scored for JRU with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists, while Miranda delivered 19 markers, five boards, and three assists, but with three turnovers and was zero-of-two from the free throw area.

This victory allowed the Gilbert Malabanan-led team to get back into the win column and improve to 7-3, while JRU, on the other hand, fell to 6-4.

The scores:

LPU 99- Cunanan 20, Valdez 14, Montano 14, Umali 13, Barba 12, Bravo 10, Penafiel 5, Villegas 4, Omandac 3, Aviles 2, Culanay 2, Fuentes 0, Versoza 0

JRU 96- Guiab 21, Miranda 19, Delos Santos 14, Argente 10, Sarmiento 8, Dionisio 6, Medina 6, Pabico 6, Sy 3, Arenal 2, dela Rosa 1, De Leon 0, Ramos 0, Mosqueda 0

Quarterscores: 28-23; 54-53; 71-72; 87-all (OT); 99-96