NBA App launches new features for 2023-24 season

MANILA -- The NBA App will have new features and enhancements for the league's 2023-24 season, the NBA announced recently.

According to the league, the NBA App will deliver unique experiences through advanced personalization features, enhanced live game viewing options and expanded content offerings.

Fans can add multiple team and player tabs to their app main screen, allowing access to real-time content. The new tabs will deliver latest news, trending topics, vertical video highlights and updates related to their favorite teams and players.

The NBA will also distribute a new daily newsletter, dubbed "Starting 5," that will feature current and former players, coaches and analytics experts serving as guest contributors. There will also be new original content on the app and more than 10,000 additional hours of programming.

This season, subscribers of NBA League Pass will have the ability to stream multiple games simultaneously with multi-view.

Packages are available on NBA.com and the NBA App with a premium commercial-free option available at Php 3,900 a year (or Php 650 a month). Students attending accredited universities and colleges in the Philippines can purchase NBA League Pass at an all-new discounted monthly price (Php 299), which will come with a 12-month lock-in for subscribers.

