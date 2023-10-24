MANILA — Emilio Aguinaldo College scored a huge comeback win after a strong second-half surge.

The Generals defeated San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 80-77, at the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament, Tuesday night at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City

JP Maguliano led the charge for EAC with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and an assist, while Nat Cosejo and Ralph Robin Contributed 16 and 13, respectively.

Down by three with under 10 ticks left in the contest, the Golden Stags tried to send the game into overtime after they failed to hold on to a huge lead.

But Alex Desoyo failed to convert his two triples in the end game, resulting in them faltering and suffering a crucial defeat to open the second round of the tournament.

Before this, after facing a 22-point lead in the first 20 minutes of action, 14-36, the Generals produced a huge run in the third quarter to close in on the Golden Stags following a slow start.

Down 32-50, EAC charged a 14-2 run to get as close as six, 46-52, with still 4:39 remaining in the third canto.

But it was not until the fourth period when the Generals were able to tie the game, for they found themselves down once again by 10, 60-70, after a triple by Tristan Felebrico at the 5:56 mark.

After this, EAC went on a run once more, scoring 10 straight points capped by a Cosejo jumper at the 3:38 mark to finally equal the Golden Stags in scoring.

Desoyo scored 24 points and four boards to lead SSC-R in scoring and Felebrico followed him with 12 markers and 10 boards. Jessie Sumoda and Neil Castor, meanwhile, scored nine points each.

EAC improved to 6-4 after their victory, while the Golden Stags fell to 3-7 in the standings.