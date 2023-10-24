MANILA — After enduring three straight defeats, Lyceum of the Philippines finally found its way back in the win column.

This, after Enoch Valdez hit the game-winning trey against Jose Rizal University during their NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament matchup only a week after they lost against the same squad in a double-overtime thriller.

But Valdez, who racked up 14 points, eight assists, four steals, and four rebounds, deflected the praise and instead credited LPU head coach Gilbert Malabanan for the opportunities that he is giving to his star.

“I just want to take this opportunity to thank Coach Gilbert na yung trust niya talaga sakin, kahit na marami akong sablay, grabe yung tiwala niya sa akin,” he said during post-game.

“Sobrang tiwala niya talaga sakin.”

The incoming rookie of the NLEX Road Warriors also hailed his teammates who rediscovered their hunger following their series of losses.

“Nag-prepare kami nung break namin. Parang bumalik kami na gutom na gutom kami sa panalo” he said.

But for Malabanan, it was their captain’s improved leadership that allowed them to get back on track.

“I give credit to the captain. He’s the captain of the ship, siya yung naglalaro sa loob eh,” he said.

“Kailangan niyang i-huddle yung players, yung teammates niya lalo na pag nada-down kami.”

“Good thing nga na naririnig ko na siyang sumisigaw. Dati wala talagang boses to eh. The good thing is sumisigaw na siya.”