MANILA -- Jose Rizal University and Lyceum of the Philippines University will face off in a showdown for the third spot as the second round of the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament starts on Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Tip-off is at 2:00 p.m.

The Heavy Bombers and the Pirates ended the opening round with identical 6-3 win-loss records, and the winner of Tuesday's showdown will rise to solo third in the league standings behind Mapua (8-1) and San Beda (7-2).

JRU won their first round match-up, 88-87 in double-overtime, and is coming off an 88-72 triumph over Arellano University to close out their first round assignments.

"With utmost respect, primarily we expect LPU to come out strong and prepared knowing that they wanted to end their losing streak," said JRU coach Louie Gonzales, who wants his team to be ready for the Pirates' fight back.

Meanwhile, Emilio Aguinaldo College and San Sebastian both eye to get back on their feet as they tackle each other at 4 p.m.

The Generals are currently tied for fifth with College of St. Benilde on identical 5-4 win-loss cards. They ended the first round on a sour note, falling 86-72 to San Beda. The Golden Stags also lost to the Red Lions to end the opening round, 76-53, last Friday.