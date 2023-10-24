Bucks star Antetokounmpo agrees to extension: reports

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (R) in action against Los Angeles Lakers in this October 15, 2023 file photo. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $186 million, multiple US media reports said on Monday.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player's new deal will see him remain with the Bucks until at least the end of the 2026-2027 season.

Antetokounmpo's new deal gives him an option to remain with the club in the 2027-2028 campaign, but he can enter free agency in July 2027, at the age of 32.

Antetokounmpo confirmed his contract extension in a post on social media without giving details of the new deal.

"MILWAUKEEEEEEEEE!! Let's get it!!!!...#Extended," Antetokounmpo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Greek star has spent the entirety of his NBA career with Milwaukee since being drafted by the franchise in 2013 as the 15th overall pick.

The 28-year-old is regarded as one of the best players in basketball, guiding the Bucks to the NBA Finals in 2021.

As recently as the Bucks' preseason media day earlier this month, Antetokounmpo said he was in no hurry to sign a contract extension before 2024 -- noting that he wanted to be certain the franchise remained committed to going for titles.

"I want to be a Milwaukee Buck for the rest of my career -- as long as we are winning. It's as simple as that," Antetokounmpo said on October 2.

His decision to extend now is effectively a vote of confidence in the Bucks front office, which scored the biggest deal of the offseason after successfully trading for Portland star Damian Lillard in September.

Antetokounmpo's new deal runs through the duration of Lillard's contract with the club.

The Bucks open their 2023-2024 season on Thursday when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.

