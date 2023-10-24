Fritz "Kid Tornado" Biagtan. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA -- Fritz "Kid Tornado" Biagtan is well aware that he is in for a tough night when he makes his return to the ONE Championship ring this week.

Biagtan takes on Deepak Bhardwaj in a three-round flyweight MMA bout at ONE Friday Fights 38 this Friday, October 27, inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, and the Filipino slugger is taking no chances against the Indian grappler.

Biagtan had a memorable debut when he stopped Nurmukhammad Adamkhonov with seconds left in their match, but he is not looking past his upcoming assignment.

"I wouldn't want to call him my ‘stepping stone' because he's dangerous," said Biagtan. "I look at it as we're equal, or me as an underdog. I try to come out with a hungry mentality."

Biagtan has done his homework and is on the lookout for the Bali MMA fighter's grappling game, knowing that Bhardwaj will try to take the fight to the ground quickly.

But Biagtan, who fights out of T-Rex MMA, is confident of his own ground game.

"I watched some of his fights on YouTube. He's a very good grappler. Most of his fights are contested on the ground. I expect him to strike for a bit, go for the takedown and control," he said. "Now I need to play it smart, but at the same time I want to put on a good show. I don't want to put on a boring fight. That's all I can say."

While he believes he's still far from where he truly wants to be, he's confident that he'll get there as long as he keeps a healthy mindset.

"I believe I'm still not there yet. I don't think I haven't faced a big name yet, so my goal is to get a contract and fight someone in the top five, hopefully by next year," he said.

"As a fighter, you need to challenge yourself. You have to pressure yourself in a sense, for you to know what you're capable of. I know I still have a lot to build on. I'm still learning. I know I have a lot to learn in MMA. I'm just starting."