Philippines’ Jerrold Mangliwan surged past South Korea’s Jeon Jeongdae to capture the silver medal in the men’s 100-meter T52 finals of the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games trackfest on Tuesday.

Mangliwan recorded a personal best of 18.65 for his first-ever medal in the Games after he finished in fourth place in the same event last 2018.

This was also the country's first silver in the Games.

“Nagpapasalamat ako kay God na binigyan niya ako ng ganitong pagkakataon. First time na mag-Asian Para Games medal pagkatapos ng apat na kompetisyon. Wala na seguro akong masasabi pa,” he said.

“Nagbunga yung training namin ni coach Joel (Deriada) and Bernard (Ebuen) kasi ang game ko talaga sa bandang dulo dahil basag ako talaga sa starting,” the Tokyo Paralympic Games veteran added, while also expressing how he dedicated his medal to to cousin Handsome Magdiwang, who figured in an accident in the country.

Having won two mints in Cambodia’s ASEAN Para Games last June, Mangliwan is also set to compete in the men’s 400-meter T52 contest next week

Meanwhile, swimmer Ernie Gawilan is also set to grace the stage in hopes of bagging his second medal.

Gawilan, who already bagged bronze in the 200-meter individual medley, will be competing in the finals after finishing second in the heats of the men’s 400-meter freestyle S7 event with a time of 5:11.16. This was following Singapore’s Soong Too Wei who clocked in at 5:09.82.

Joseph Ariel Alegarbes also made a decent showing after he finished sixth out of the eight finalists in the men’s 100-meter backstroke S14. He ended at 1:01.16.

On the other hand, Cambodia ASEAN Para Games quadruple gold medalist Angel Mae Otom finished as the fourth placer in the women’s 200-meter freestyle S5 finals in a time of 3:32.34.

In addition, Marco Tinamisan, who competed in the men’s 100-meter freestyle S4, and Roland Sabio, who was the country’s representative in the men’s 200-meter IM SM9, failed to go beyond their respective heats.

Veteran powerlifter Achelle Guion also missed out on a podium finish after she finished fourth in the 83 kgs in the women’s -45-kg division.