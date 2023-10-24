Asian Games medalists to be honored with heroes' welcome

Gilas Pilipinas celebrate and pose for photos after taking the gold in men’s basketball against Jordan during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on October 6, 2023. The Philippines beat Jordan 70-60, taking home the country’s first Asian Games gold in more than 6 decades. PSC-POC Media pool handout/File.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Filipino athletes who won medals in the recent 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China will be honored in a ceremony at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Wednesday afternoon.

Leading the way in the heroes' welcome for the medalists is President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. The celebration, dubbed "Gabi ng Parangal at Pasasalamat para sa Bayaning Atletang Pilipino," will feature video presentations and production numbers to highlight the stories and triumphs of the national athletes and their coaches.

The athletes will receive a citation from Marcos Jr., as well as other incentives according to a statement from the Philippine Sports Commission.

"This celebration is a testament to the national government's unwavering support to each of our national athletes. We thank the President for personally coming over here at the historic Rizal Memorial Coliseum to honor our medalist, their coaches and their families," said PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, the medalists will receive incentives from the PSC through PAGCOR totaling 19.1 million pesos. Additional incentives from the Office of the President, amounting to a collective 22.8 million pesos, will also be granted.

Filipino athletes won four gold medals, two silvers, and 12 bronzes from the continental sports spectacle in Hangzhou.

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena, jiu-jitsu fighters Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez, and the Gilas Pilipinas basketball teams won the country's golds, with Obiena also setting a new Asian Games record and Gilas ending a six-decade gold medal drought in basketball.

Also to be honored are Eumir Marcial (boxing) and Arnel Mandal (wushu), who both won silvers, and bronze medalists Patrick King Perez of taekwondo, Jones Inso, Gideon Padua and Clemente Tabugara Jr. of wushu, Alex Eala and Francis Alcantara of tennis, Patrick Coo of cycling, Elreen Ando of weightlifting, Kaila Napolis of jiu-jitsu, Sakura Alforte of karate, and the men's sepak takraw team.

The men's national basketball team will be represented by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio, PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, PBA vice chairman Bobby Rosales and SMC sports director and Brgy. Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua, the Gilas team manager.

Also expected to be in attendance in the affair are SBP chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan, Chairman of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., and Ramon S. Ang, President and CEO of San Miguel Corporation.

Marcos Jr. will be presented with a souvenir from the 19th Asian Games and an official FIBA basketball to conclude the event.

