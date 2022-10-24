The NU Bulldogs fell to their second loss after failing to get past the FEU Tamaraws. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- The National University (NU) Bulldogs cannot dwell on the opportunity that they squandered by losing to Far Eastern University (FEU) on Sunday night.

This, according to head coach Jeff Napa who had pulled no punches when asked about his team's 47-44 setback to the Tamaraws at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

"We f**ked up. Simple as that," the always-blunt Napa said after the defensive grind that saw both teams bleed for points.

Stout on defense all game long, the Bulldogs surrendered a pivotal 9-0 run to FEU in the fourth quarter, and couldn't execute on offense in their final possession. A turnover by Jake Figueroa and a rushed three-pointer by Kean Baclaan doomed NU to their second loss of the season.

They ended the first round at 5-2. While they are still on track for a spot in the Final 4, the loss was disappointing for Napa as they lost out on a chance to tie defending champion University of the Philippines (UP) for first place.

"We played talaga sa gusto naming mangyari pero a loss is a loss. It's my fault," said the coach.

Making the result more painful is that the Tamaraws were unfancied heading into the game. FEU had won just once in six games heading into the contest, while the Bulldogs were on a four-game winning streak.

Napa gave credit to FEU for dictating the pace of the game and dragging them to a defensive battle. "Someone f**ked up, so that's why they got the W," he said.

The loss should serve as a challenge for the Bulldogs, said Napa, who stressed that his team cannot dwell on the result.

"We have to move forward fast, we have to act fast if we want to regain our momentum again," said Napa. "Learning experience pa rin sa amin ang game na 'to. We have to review again then see kung ano ang mangyayari sa amin."

"Ang sinasabi ko sa kanila, if we want to climb up to the top or to the peak, doon sa Mt. Everest na 'yun, kung gusto nila maging big-time player, they have to commit maging two-way player," the coach also said. "Kung hindi magiging two-way player, it's hard for us. Kumbaga it's hard for them to be recognized as one of the big boys."

The Bulldogs will be immediately tested in the first round as they play the Fighting Maroons on Sunday, October 30. NU had inflicted the lone loss on UP's record, and Napa knows the defending champions will be out for revenge.

"Dogfight ang mangyayari sa amin diyan," he said. "Hindi naman papayag ang UP na maka-isa kami ulit sa kanila. Definitely, we will bleed kung makakuha kami ng panalo sa kanila."

