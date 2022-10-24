UAAP: Coach Monteverde not sweating UP's close games

Goldwin Monteverde, head coach of the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons during their match against the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws for the University Athletic Association (UAAP) Season 85 elimination round held at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City on October 8, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- After a string of cardiac victories, the University of the Philippines finally registered a comfortable win in UAAP Season 85 on Saturday.

In their last game of the first round, the Fighting Maroons overpowered the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers, 76-51, for a 6-1 win-loss record. Before their 25-point rout of UST, the Maroons won five games by an average margin of six points and figured in two overtime affairs.

Head coach Goldwin Monteverde was not worried about their string of close games, however, stressing that each contest is a lesson for his players.

"Hindi naman sa lead 'yung basehan namin," said Monteverde, who in Season 84 steered the Fighting Maroons to their first UAAP title in nearly four decades. "It's more of what we thought about the game, kung ano ba kailangan i-improve."

"We've always talked about working hard for a win. Sabi ko, it takes only one point to win a game. Importante, whether it's big or not, makita namin what to improve on. Doon kami magko-concentrate," he added.

The close games have also shown UP's poise in crunch time situations: they have out-played Ateneo de Manila University and Adamson University in overtime, and overhauled double-digit deficits against De La Salle University and Far Eastern University.

Their lone defeat was an 80-75 setback to the National University Bulldogs, where they failed to complete a second half comeback. Since then, UP has won three straight games capped by their rout of the Growling Tigers.

Monteverde said the Fighting Maroons still have room to improve once the second round starts on Saturday, especially in terms of their health.

UP only had top point guard JD Cagulangan for one game in the first round, and gave star forward Carl Tamayo limited minutes against the Growling Tigers as he recovered from a mild ankle sprain. That gave Monteverde the opportunity to give more time to his reserves, but he hopes to have a full line-up ready for the second half of the season.

"We really prepare for every team. Importante lang, as I've said, dapat kami mismo sa sarili namin, 'yung improvement namin, tuloy-tuloy din," the coach said.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

