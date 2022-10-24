PBA: Will Navarro inks deal with NorthPort

Will Navarro has signed a contract with NorthPort. Photo courtesy of NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan.

MANILA, Philippines -- Former Ateneo de Manila University forward William Navarro has signed a deal with the NorthPort Batang Pier.

NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan confirmed the development on Monday afternoon.

Navarro was selected by NorthPort with the second pick of the special Gilas Pilipinas round in the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft. He has exclusively played for Gilas Pilipinas for the past three years, seeing action in 13 games for the national team.

The 6-foot-6 forward was among those who signed with a Korean Basketball League (KBL) team earlier this year, having been tapped by Seoul Samsung. However, Navarro was not given a clearance to join the KBL squad by FIBA, as he is still under contract with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) until March 2023.

Navarro has since apologized for the situation and asked for an opportunity to continue his basketball career.

He now joins a NorthPort squad that has a 3-3 win-loss record in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

The Batang Pier did not disclose the terms of their deal but it was reported that Navarro signed with the franchise for two conferences. The forward is expected to make his debut on Wednesday when they play San Miguel Beer.

