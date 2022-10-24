La Salle's Winston leads UAAP in scoring after first round

Schonny Winston (7) of the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers during their match against the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons for the opening games of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 1, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University guard Schonny Winston has emerged as the leading scorer of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament after the first round of games.

The Filipino-American guard is putting up 21.29 points per game for the Green Archers, who ended the first round with a 3-4 slate.

Winston's performances included a 25-point outing in an 83-78 win against archrival Ateneo de Manila University, their first victory against the Blue Eagles since 2017.

Nic Cabanero of the University of Santo Tomas is second in scoring with 17.71 points per game, highlighted by a 33-point explosion against Adamson University in their first game of the season.

Soaring Falcons point guard Jerom Lastimosa is in third with an average of 16.71 points per contest. Lastimosa ended the first round by drilling a career-best 29 points in an upset of the Green Archers.

Meanwhile, reigning Most Valuable Player Ange Kouame is leading the UAAP in rebounding, with 11.43 boards per game including 4.71 offensive rebounds per contest.

He is being chased by La Salle's Michael Phillips (10.5 rebounds per game) and Malick Diouf of the University of the Philippines (9.86 rpg).

Kouame also leads the UAAP in blocked shots, with 2.57 rejections per game. Phillips is in second place with 2.17 swats per contest, followed by National University's Omar John (1.71 blocks per game).

La Salle's Evan Nelle is leading the league in assists, with 7.8 dimes per game for the Green Archers. He is followed by Forthsky Padrigao of Ateneo with 6.14 assists per game.

Winston also leads the league with 3.0 steals per contest.

The second round of the UAAP will start on Saturday, October 29.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

