Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (L) in action against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (R) during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 23 May 2022. File photo. CJ Gunther, EPA-EFE

NEW YORK -- Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has been suspended one game without pay for instigating an on-court altercation that ended with him and Toronto's Christian Koloko grappling in the courtside seats, the NBA said Sunday.

The league said in a statement that Martin started the fracas "by taunting" Raptors center Koloko, who was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin during the scuffle, which came in the third quarter of the Heat's 112-109 victory on Saturday.

Martin and Koloko were fighting for a rebound when they tangled under the basket, and Koloko was prone on the court when Martin stepped toward him.

The Toronto player quickly responded.

The league also said Heat forward Nikola Jovic was also suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area and entering the altercation.

That means the Heat will be without Martin and Jovic when they host the Raptors again on Monday.

The incident appeared to fire up the Raptors, who went on a 17-2 scoring run before Miami buckled down to close out the contest.

© Agence France-Presse