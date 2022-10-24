Philippine National Women’s Football Team head coach Alen Stajcic speaks to players during their match against Thailand for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship title held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine women's national football team will leave no stone unturned as they prepare for their maiden appearance in the FIFA Women's World Cup next year.

This was the assurance made by team manager Jefferson Cheng after the Filipinas were pooled into Group A of the tournament after the draw held in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday afternoon.

The Filipinas were grouped with Norway, Switzerland, and co-host New Zealand in Group A, with their campaign set to start on July 21 against the Swiss.

"When we started with the plan, we have gone through the steps and the preparation. I think, we have had some success in what we have been doing, so next steps will be to just continue the program which we have," said Cheng after the draw.

"I think we're all ready for that," the team executive said of the next steps of their preparation.

The Filipinas have remained busy after qualifying for the World Cup earlier this year by virtue of their semifinal appearance in the AFC Women's Asian Cup. They competed in the Southeast Asian Games in May, bringing home a bronze medal.

In July, they won a first ever major trophy by ruling the AFF Women's Championship at home.

More recently, the PWNFT also had camps in California and Costa Rica, and played friendlies against higher-ranked teams including New Zealand and Costa Rica.

Cheng said they will continue to set up friendly matches for the team as the World Cup nears, along with more camps if possible.

"We'll have more friendlies coming up in the FIFA windows and the rest we'll have to, depending on the availability of the opponents, we'll see what we can do. But definitely there will be more camps to follow before the World Cup," he assured.

PWNFT coach Alen Stajcic, who attended the draw with Cheng, wants the team to play more European opponents as part of their build-up. The Filipinas have already seen action against Ireland as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina this year, but Norway and Switzerland pose tougher challenges.

Norway, in particular, is ranked 12th in the world and features one of the best strikers in the women's game in former Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg of Lyon.

"Whatever group we fell into was always gonna be a tough group," said Stajcic. "The teams that we've got have all got proven experience and pedigree in international football."

"But there's no doubt, if we keep improving from this point up until the World Cup like we have over the last 11 months, then the sky's the limit," he added.

Thirty-two teams were drawn to eight groups during the draw, with the top two teams advancing to the knockout phase.

