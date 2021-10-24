Xiandi Chua sweeps events in PSI selection meet

Xiandi Chua competes in the women's 100-meter freestyle. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Xiandi Chua emerged victorious in the women's 100-meter freestyle to complete a sweep of her three events in the 2021 Philippine Swimming, Inc. National Selection bubble at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac on Sunday.

Chua, the 20-year-old standout from the All-Star Swim Club, emerged fastest in the field with a time of 59.68, the only one under a minute among all ten swimmers.

Camille Buico of Rising Atlantis Swim Club edged out QC Buccaneers' Chloe Daos for second place in 1:00.34, just 0.01 seconds ahead of the latter.

"My times in this meet weren't really good because my times went up," said Chua, who hails from San Juan City. "But I think it's a nice opportunity to race again because I was able to see where I'm actually at and how I can improve on it in training."

John Neil Paderes completed a treble after taking all three backstroke events. The 19-year-old from BEST Main took the men's 50-meter backstroke in 27.77 seconds. Meanwhile, Ace Seawolves' Shayne Lugay topped the women's side in 32.32 seconds.

Miguel Barreto ended his stint on top after taking the win in the men's 100-meter freestyle in 53.52, 0.07 seconds faster than De La Salle Zobel's Sacho Ilustre.

The 18-year-olf from Ayala Harpoons earlier powered through the men's 800-meter freestyle with a time of 8:48.39, way ahead of Ateneo Blue Knights Swim Club’s Joshua Del Rio's 9:15.80.

Hannah Sanchez also bagged a double of the long-distance races after winning the women's 800-meter freestyle. The 17-year-old from All-Star Swim Club touched at 9:57.36.

BEST Main's Jordan Lobos and Ayala Harpoons' Thanya Dela Cruz bested their fields in the men's and women's 200-breaststroke events with times of 2:21.49 and 2:43.44, respectively.

Another BEST Main standout, Ivan Radovan, ruled the men's 200-meter butterfly with a time of 2:13.71.

Daos averted a personal shutout as she bested BEST Main's Michaela Mojdeh in the women's side at 2:22.57 against the latter's 2:25.22.

The three-day event was supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, and the Clark Development Corporation.