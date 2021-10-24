Troy Rosario had to be helped off the court after suffering an injury in Game 3. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA - TNT forward Troy Rosario suffered a dislocated left pinky finger in Game 3 of their PBA Philippine Cup Finals series against the Magnolia Hotshots.

Rosario suffered the injury at the 3:02 mark of the third quarter, after going up for a shot against Magnolia's Jackson Corpuz. He was fouled hard by Corpuz and landed badly on the court, where he stayed for some time.

Rosario eventually had to be carried to their dugout by teammates Chris Javier and Glenn Khobuntin. One Sports' Carlo Pamintuan later reported that the initial diagnosis for Rosario is a dislocated left pinky finger, as well as back pain from the tough fall.

He was later sent to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Rosario played just 12 minutes and 15 seconds, scoring two points off two free throws along with three rebounds. He struggled with foul trouble, having been called for two fouls early in the opening quarter.

Meanwhile, Corpuz was called for a flagrant foul on the play; he was tossed out of the game after having been already called for a technical foul earlier in the contest.

Corpuz exited with seven points, three rebounds, and two assists in 14 minutes of playing time.

TNT entered the game with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Finals series.