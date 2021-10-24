Thirdy, San-En snap skid with rout of Ibaraki

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix are back on the winning track. (c) B.LEAGUE



The San-En NeoPhoenix got back on the right track after demolishing the Ibaraki Robots, 83-66, on Sunday afternoon at the Kamisu Disaster Prevention Arena.

Thirdy Ravena contributed seven points, eight assists, five rebounds, and one block to the comfortable win, which snapped San-En's three-game losing streak in the 2021-22 B.League season.

The NeoPhoenix used a big second quarter to turn a slim 28-22 lead into a more comfortable 50-34 advantage at the break. San-En wound up dominating the middle quarters to break the game open completely.

After taking a 16-point lead at the half, San-En outscored Ibaraki 21-11 in the third quarter to ensure that they remained in complete control of the contest.

They took their largest lead, 71-45, at the end of the third period after two free throws from Justin Knox.

Ibaraki tried to mount a comeback in the final quarter but the closest they got was within 16 points, 80-65, off a Chehales Tapscott dunk with under two minutes to go.

He was quickly answered by an Atsuya Ota free throw and a layup by Ravena to slam the door on the Robots' hopes.

It was a strong response from the NeoPhoenix, who suffered a shock 95-79 defeat to the erstwhile winless Ibaraki on Saturday.

Elias Harris led San-En with 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in the win, while Knox added 14 markers.

San-En improved to 3-5 in the season, while the Robots dropped to 1-7.

Ibaraki was still playing without Juan Gomez de Liano, who last week completed his quarantine requirements. Eric Jacobsen led the Robots with 20 points and eight rebounds.

