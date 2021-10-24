Ravena, Shiga overpower Ray Parks' Nagoya

Kiefer Ravena outplayed Ray Parks Jr. in their rematch to lead the Shiga Lakestars to victory. B.LEAGUE

The Shiga Lakestars turned the tables on Nagoya, 110-79, to return to the win column of the 2021-22 B.League Division 1, Sunday at the Park Arena Komaki.

One day after suffering a 107-68 blowout against the Diamond Dolphins, the Lakestars returned the favor on their hosts as they raced to a strong start and never let up en route to their sixth win of the season.

Kiefer Ravena was one assist shy of a double-double, putting up 16 points and nine assists to go along with three steals in 23 minutes.

Ray Parks Jr., who waxed hot for 22 points on Saturday, was held to just seven points this time around.

After missing their first 15 shots from beyond the arc on Saturday, the Lakestars made sure there would be no repeat of that shooting slump. Ravena set the tone by drilling his first three-pointer of the game; he would make three triples in the opening quarter to steer Shiga to a 31-12 advantage.

It would be all Lakestars from there, with Ravena beating the halftime buzzer for a layup that made it 54-32. Their lead would grow to 42 points, 104-62, midway through the fourth quarter after a three-pointer by Teppei Kashiwagura.

Ovie Soko led Shiga with 26 points and 14 rebounds, while Sean O'Mara had 22 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Kashiwagura also scored 16 points to match Ravena.

The Lakestars shot a blilstering 59% from the field, including 14-of-30 from beyond the arc.

Coty Clarke led Nagoya with 26 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. The Diamond Dolphins saw their four-game winning streak come to an end, dropping their record to 4-4.