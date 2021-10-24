Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates after the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series at Truist Park. Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

LOS ANGELES -- The Atlanta Braves reached the World Series on Saturday, toppling the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 to wrap up the National League Championship Series in six games.

The Braves, who will face the Houston Astros in Major League Baseball's championship series, rolled over the Dodgers by jumping on their starting pitcher Walker Buehler in the first inning.

The win ended a string of heartbreaking potential elimination losses for the Braves as this was the fifth time in two seasons they had a chance to book a trip to the World Series.

Atlanta advanced to their sixth World Series all-time and their first since 1999.

The turning point Saturday was a three-run fourth inning that featured a 361-foot home run to right field by slugger Eddie Rosario, who scored teammates Travis d'Arnaud and Ehire Adrianza. Rosario's blast landed just inside the right outfield pole.

Last season, the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series in six games for their first championship since 1988.

