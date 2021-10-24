Juan Gomez de Liaño had to sit out against Nagoya due to a quad injury. B.LEAGUE

Juan Gomez de Liaño and Kemark Cariño both did not play in their respective team's losses in the Division 2 of Japan's B.League, Sunday.

Cariño, who joined his team only in the past week, sat out the Aomori Wat's' game against the Kagawa Five Arrows at the Zentsuji Civic Gymnasium.

Kagawa handed Aomori Wat's its second straight loss, thanks to a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Takayuki Kodama that netted them an 81-78 triumph.

Aomori has won just once in eight games so far, a 77-69 win over Bambitious Nara last week.

Terrance Woodbury led Kagawa with 24 points, five rebounds, and six assists in the win, while Angus Brandt added 24 points, nine boards, and three dimes of his own.

Michael Craig led Aomori with 23 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Gomez de Liaño also incurred a DNP as Earthfriends Tokyo Z bowed to the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 79-52. The guard out of the University of the Philippines apparently aggravated a quad injury in their previous game, also against Nagoya.

Earthfriends have yet to win in eight games this season. Marc-Eddy Norelia led them with 19 points and 10 rebounds in the setback against Nagoya.

Before sitting out against Nagoya on Sunday, Gomez de Liaño was averaging 4.6 points, 1.4 assists, and 1.3 rebounds per game on 10.4 minutes per contest.

He played nearly 12 minutes in their 71-56 loss to Nagoya on Saturday, putting up eight points and two assists.