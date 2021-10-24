Blacklist's Salic "Hadji" Imam. Courtesy: Hadji's Facebook page

MANILA - Since joining the professional schene Season 2, the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) title has been elusive for Salic "Hadji" Imam.

.@BLACKLISTINTL’s Hadji emotional after notching title: “Sobrang, sobrang, sobrang saya ko po. Simula noong season 2, matagal ko na tong pangarap kaya hindi ako humihinto sa MPL.” #GiveHadjiATrophy trends in the PH as fans celebrate his win with Blacklist. pic.twitter.com/r0bCnoKfXw — Angela Coloma (@mac_coloma) October 24, 2021

Now with a different team and carrying the recognition as the regular season MVP, Hadji finally got a taste of the MPL title in Season 8, as Blacklist trampled over Onic in a 4-1 victory in the grand finals.

Visibly emotional after the win, MPL veteran Hadji said he was elated over finally earning a title of his own.

"Sobrang, sobrang, sobrang saya ko po. Simula noong season 2, matagal ko na tong pangarap kaya hindi ako humihinto sa MPL kasi gusto kong mag-champion," Hadji said.

It all paid off in the end, with Hadji even getting the Finals MVP plum for his top-notch performance.

Hadji, the lone addition in Blacklist's lineup entering season 8 after being released by Smart Omega, was a vital cog to the team's success, carrying out crucial plays in dire situations.

So his teammates, especially Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, couldn't help but feel emotional either.

"Masaya ako kay Hadji kasi since season 2 pa si Hadji at kahit napakabait niyang player na yan hindi pa siya nakakapag-champion pero ngayon nakakapag-champion na siya," a teary Wise said in a post-match interview.

And in the Grand Finals, he took the MVP title twice behind his Yve in Game 1 and his Chou in Game 4.

The hashtag #GiveHadjiATrophy trended on microsite Twitter, along with five other MPL and Blacklist-related hashtags as the defending champs' fans celebrated their win.