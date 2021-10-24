Creamline 2's Krung Arbasto tries to score off PLDT's Rancel Varga during their men's Pool B match in the BVR on Tour first leg Saturday in Santa Ana, Cagayan. BVR PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines -- Creamline 2's Jude Garcia and Krung Arbasto bested PLDT's Rancel Varga and Efraem Dimaculangan, 26-24, 21-17, to remain unbeaten in men's Pool B in the BVR on Tour first leg Saturday.

Not even a 20-minute delay due to the strong waves that hit the sand court could not stop Garcia and Arbasto from extending their unbeaten run to four matches.

Ahead of their afternoon showdown, Garcia and Arbasto swept Army-FSD Makati 1's Randy Fallorina and Jason Uy, 21-19, 21-14, while Varga and Dimaculangan topped Negros Occidental's Beach Volleyball Club's Deanne De Pedro and Eljhay Ronquillo, 21-17, 21-11.

PLDT fell to second place in Pool B with a 3-1 slate.

Ranran Abdilla and Jaron Requinton proved too much for Pemie Bagalay and Jeffer Guerrero in an all-Creamline duel, 21-16, 21-17, for their second straight Pool A win.

Negros Occidental BVC outlasted Tuguegarao's James Pecaña and AJ Pareja, 21-16, 13-21, 15-10, to tie their victims at 2-2 in Pool B.

Pecaña and Pareja failed to follow up their 21-14, 27-25 win over DeliRush 1's Evan Laraya and Sioson earlier in the day.

Army-FSD Makati 2's Joel Villonson and Josh Barrica defeated DeliRush 2's Joven Camaganakan and Rhenze Hu, 21-19, 21-18, in Pool A, while Army-FSC Makati 1 also entered win column Pool B following a 21-13, 21-11 conquest of DeliRush 1.

The remaining two matches were moved Sunday morning due to the strong waves that hit the sand court.