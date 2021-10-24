Animam powers Radnicki to second win in Serbia

Jack Animam had another efficient outing in leading Radnicki Kragujevac to an 81-72 victory over Duga in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia, Saturday night at the Jezero Hall.

Animam put up 28 points on 13-of-15 shooting, on top of 15 rebounds, six assists and five blocks, playing 40 minutes as Radnicki secured their second win of the season.

They led by as much as 14 points, 66-52, late in the third period before a quick 8-0 blast got Duga within one possession, 68-66, early in the final quarter.

But big shots from Andrea Glomazic allowed Radnicki to hold on for the win. The guard finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

Minela Mehovic added 16 points built on 4-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc, as Radnicki converted nearly 51% of their field goals in the game.

Olga Stepanovic led Duga with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Animam, in her first season as a professional, is averaging 25.5 points and 15 rebounds through four games in Serbia.

Radnicki now has a 2-2 win-loss record and is in a four-way tie for third place in the standings. They return to action next week against Vrsac W (1-3, 9th place).