PBA: San Miguel scores back-to-back wins with gritty play vs Alaska

Alex Cabagnot fired 19 points while Arwind Santos added 17 to help defending champion San Miguel Beer complete a tough 92-88 victory over Alaska in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Saturday at at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Three other Beermen scored in double digits, as San Miguel followed up on its victory over TerraFirma Monday with another triumph.

"'Yung game na ito kailangang kailangan namin. Dahil one round lang, importante talaga ang bawat laro," said Santos, who also collared 10 rebounds.

Alex Cabagnot and the Beermen have won 2 straight games. PBA Media Bureau

Mo Tautuaa had 16 points, while Marcio Lassiter and Chris Ross contributed 13 and 10, respectively.

San Miguel coach Leo Austria said his squad fortunate to face Alaska at this stage of the competition.

"We're so lucky this time. We had a 4-day break while Alaska played their third game in 5 days. That's one of the factors (in this win)," Austria said.

"The veterans they stepped up really big. I feel the sense of urgency from the players."

It was a tight game for both teams all throughout, but the Beermen were able to break free in the final 3 minutes.

The loss snapped Alaska's 3-game winning streak. The Aces now sport s 3-3 record, while the Beermen improved to 3-2.