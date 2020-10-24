PBA: NorthPort gains first win, as TerraFirma skid continues

Christian Standhardinger scored 23 points, while Kelly Nabong added 18 to lift NorthPort to its first victory inside the bubble against TerraFirma Dyip at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga Saturday.

The Batang Pier had it 107-96 against the Dyip, which was paced by CJ Perez.

NorthPort now has a record of 1-4, while TerraFirma remained winless in 4 games.

(More details to follow.)