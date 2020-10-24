Golf: Bianca Pagdanganan on impressive Georgia LPGA play — ‘I feel really relaxed’

Bianca Pagdanganan in action at the 2020 KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Brian Spurlock, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Bianca Pagdanganan acknowledged playing loose after a brilliant second round in the LPGA Drive On Championship on Friday (US time).

The women’s tour rookie from the Philippines carded a 5-under 67 at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia, for a 2-day score 135, one shot behind leader Ally McDonald of the United States and tied for second to third places with American Danielle Kang.

“I feel really relaxed out there. I’m really enjoying this whole environment, and with the course being by the lake it's really beautiful. I mean, I just take everything shot by shot. I missed a green, but my mindset was just like, You know you can still save par,” Pagdanganan, who stayed consistent after a first-round 68, said in an interview posted on LPGA.com.

“I guess it was more just having the positive mindset throughout the round and knowing I can bounce back from not-so-great-shots.”

Pagdanganan, 22, birdied 3 of the first 6 holes, took her only bogey at the par-3 eighth, then birdied the 11th and par-5 12th and closed with another birdie to shoot 67 with a birdie sweep of four par-5 holes.

The reigning Southeast Asian Games women’s singles champion added there was room to improve heading into weekend play.

“Maybe practice a little bit more putting and then maybe a little of my woods. I don't know, some of my tee shots,” she said.

“Try to get a little bit more confident, so maybe head to the range and try to work on those.”

The Drive On Championship was created to fill in a gap between US events after the LPGA's usual Asian swing was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

While no spectators were allowed on the course due to COVID-19 safety issues, a lakeside back nine allowed viewers aboard more than 20 boats to watch the action.

World No. 62 McDonald's best LPGA results have been a pair of third-place finishes, most recently at last year's ShopRite Classic.

“It’s really easy as a person who has never won to get ahead of yourself,” McDonald said.

“We all really, really want to win. That's why we do this, that's why we compete, to put ourself in contention as much as we can.” — With a report from Agence France-Presse