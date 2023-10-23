Volleyball: Ced Domingo signs with Nakhon Ratchasima VC

Ced Domingo is headed to Thailand to play for Nakhon Ratchasima VC. Photo courtesy of Virtual Playground.

MANILA -- After securing her release from the Creamline Cool Smashers, Filipina middle blocker Celine Domingo is now headed to the Women's Volleyball Thailand League.

Domingo has signed with Nakhon Ratchasima VC, her management, Virtual Playground, announced on Monday.

Just last week, the Cool Smashers revealed that they have granted Domingo "permission to pursue her dreams abroad."

In a statement, Domingo expressed her pride in following the footsteps of other Filipino players who have served as imports -- including Creamline skipper Alyssa Valdez and playmaker Jia de Guzman, as well as Jaja Santiago and Mylene Paat.

"Nakaka-proud that I also got presented with this honor and opportunity to be the eighth women's volleyball import from the Philippines," said Domingo. "I pray that more and more dreams turn into reality as we elevate Philippine volleyball."

"Thailand has always been one of the famous volleyball countries, and to be part of [Nakhon Ratchasima], I know I'll grow more and be able to give back to Philippine volleyball when I get back as a more mature and better player," she added.

Nakhon Ratchasima were the champions of the Women's Volleyball Thailand League in the 2022-23 season.

Domingo is the second player to leave Creamline for a foreign league, as De Guzman signed with the Denso Airybees in Japan's V.League ahead of the PVL Second All-Filipino Conference.

The 5-foot-9 Domingo leaves the Cool Smashers as a four-time PVL champion, a two-time PVL Best Middle Blocker, and the Finals MVP when Creamline ruled the 2022 PVL Invitational Conference.