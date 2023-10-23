UAAP: Ateneo's dela Rosa paces women's MVP race

Ateneo’s Kacey Dela Rosa against De La Salle University at the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament, October 4, 2023, at the Adamson Gym in San Marcelino, Manila. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — Kacey Dela Rosa is the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament MVP front-runner after the first round.

After delivering 18.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 2.1 steals, and 1.4 assists per game, the 6-foot former Chiang Kai Shek College star topped the statistical points ranking with 85.0 SPs for Ateneo de Manila University.

Dela Rosa, whose production allowed the Blue Eagles to finish with a 5-2 record after seven games, also ranked third in points, third in rebounds, second in blocks, and ninth in steals.

Last season’s Rookie of the Year played a vital role in the Blue Eagles’ win against the previously undefeated University of the Philippines on Saturday, putting up 11 markers, seven boards, and three blocks in limited minutes of action.

Her best game of the season so far was when she piled up a 23-point, 18-rebound game alongside five blocks, five steals, and two dimes against University of the East.

Far Eastern University’s Josee Kaputu is the second-placer in SPs after she got 81.143 for the 2-5 Lady Tamaraws. The 5-2 University Sto. Tomas’ Kent Pastrana is at third with 76.143, UP’s Favour Ohno is fourth with 74.286, while another Atenean in Junize Calago wraps up the top five with 72.0 SPs.

Meanwhile, Kaputu is also the league’s top point-getter after she averaged 22.6 markers for FEU. Onoh, on the other hand, led the UAAP in rebounding and blocks after she grabbed 13.7 boards and swatted 3.4 shots in their almost-spotless, 6-1 campaign in round one.

Completing the league leaders are Ateneo star Jhaz Joson who tallied an average of 5.6 assists and the 6-1 National University’s Stefanie Berberabe who posted 4.25 steals per contest.